Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SAH has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE SAH traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,471. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $35.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.27.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, Director Marcus G. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,096.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus G. Smith bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $57,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,266.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,500 shares of company stock worth $162,345. 33.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,372,000 after acquiring an additional 45,195 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 16,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

