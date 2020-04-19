Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Down 23.1% in March

Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,200 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 293,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 134,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

SONM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Securities downgraded Sonim Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Sonim Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonim Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.04.

NASDAQ:SONM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.82. 180,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sonim Technologies has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $18.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 96.23% and a negative net margin of 23.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Sonim Technologies will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONM. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Sonim Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,068,000. Equitec Specialists LLC raised its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 12,415.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 300,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 297,975 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 373,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 238,397 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. 45.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

