South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 87,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Shares of SPFI traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. 12,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,832. The firm has a market cap of $225.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34. South Plains Financial has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.36 million for the quarter. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that South Plains Financial will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 310.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 1,378.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 2,204.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on SPFI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
About South Plains Financial
There is no company description available for South Plains Financial Inc
