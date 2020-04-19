South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 87,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of SPFI traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. 12,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,832. The firm has a market cap of $225.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34. South Plains Financial has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.36 million for the quarter. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that South Plains Financial will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.10%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 310.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 1,378.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 2,204.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPFI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

