Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the March 15th total of 1,806,800 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 649,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STMP. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Securities started coverage on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

STMP traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $145.53. 202,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.94. Stamps.com has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $185.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.01.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.90. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. Stamps.com’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

