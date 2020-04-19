Starbase Achieves Market Cap of $181,598.30 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Starbase token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Starbase has a market cap of $181,598.30 and approximately $780.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Starbase has traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00054235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $323.24 or 0.04489614 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00066413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013971 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005296 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008758 BTC.

Starbase Token Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a token. It was first traded on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.