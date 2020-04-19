Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price dropped by analysts at Argus from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.70% from the company’s previous close.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.10. 14,092,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,563,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.44. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: What is a stock split?

Analyst Recommendations for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit