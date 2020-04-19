Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price dropped by analysts at Argus from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.70% from the company’s previous close.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.10. 14,092,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,563,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.44. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

