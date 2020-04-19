Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of SCM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.54. 93,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $15.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.83.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, CEO Robert T. Ladd acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $31,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Tim Arnoult acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $103,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 165,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,813.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 121,079 shares of company stock valued at $912,362. Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCM. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 16.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

