Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

STXS has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Stereotaxis stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 366,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,697. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99. Stereotaxis has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.82.

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.89 million during the quarter. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 14.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,456.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STXS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stereotaxis (STXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.