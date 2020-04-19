Stifel Nicolaus Trims Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Target Price to $31.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Revance Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.11.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

RVNC stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.03. The company had a trading volume of 540,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,429. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.48. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $27.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.85.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.