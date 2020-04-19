Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on SU. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $53.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of SU traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,429,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,874,394. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.98. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SU. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,042,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,456,000 after buying an additional 8,773,910 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,642,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 579,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 195,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Analyst Recommendations for Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit