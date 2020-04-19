Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on SU. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $53.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of SU traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,429,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,874,394. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.98. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SU. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,042,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,456,000 after buying an additional 8,773,910 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,642,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 579,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 195,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.