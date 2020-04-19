SunTrust Banks Lowers Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Price Target to $67.00

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) had its target price reduced by SunTrust Banks from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cubic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Cubic from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cubic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cubic in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cubic from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cubic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.17.

CUB stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.50. 340,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,824. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.37. Cubic has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $75.20.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $328.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.47 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cubic will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce G. Blakley sold 4,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $168,924.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans acquired 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.46 per share, for a total transaction of $252,637.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,356 shares in the company, valued at $397,255.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cubic in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Cubic in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Cubic by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Cubic in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Cubic in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

