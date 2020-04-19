SunTrust Banks Lowers Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $150.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price objective lowered by SunTrust Banks from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.75.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded up $5.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,537. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of -38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equifax has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $164.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $905.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.63 million. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 26.42%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total value of $351,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $750,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Equifax by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Equifax by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 302,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,355,000 after purchasing an additional 47,573 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

