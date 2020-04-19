SunTrust Banks Lowers RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Price Target to $90.00

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) had its price target trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors lowered RBC Bearings from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RBC Bearings from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered RBC Bearings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.75.

NASDAQ ROLL traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.30. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $185.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.51.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.85 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $325,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $199,065.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 4,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

