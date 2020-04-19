SunTrust Banks Lowers SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $80.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

SITE traded up $5.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,341. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.70 and its 200-day moving average is $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $946,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,892.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $158,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,736.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,347 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,303,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,455,000 after buying an additional 54,513 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,140,000 after buying an additional 71,107 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,071,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,870,000 after buying an additional 58,396 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 883,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,128,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,032,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

