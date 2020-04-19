SunTrust Banks Trims FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Target Price to $44.00

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) had its target price decreased by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $50.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.84% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.
Shares of FLIR traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,024. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.80. FLIR Systems has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $59.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.36.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.
About FLIR Systems
FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.
