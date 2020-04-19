SunTrust Banks Trims FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Target Price to $44.00

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) had its target price decreased by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $50.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of FLIR traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,024. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.80. FLIR Systems has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $59.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.36.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $489.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.55 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FLIR Systems will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

