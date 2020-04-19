SunTrust Banks Trims Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Target Price to $49.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price objective lowered by SunTrust Banks from $78.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

IBP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark upgraded Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura lowered their target price on Installed Building Products from $60.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Installed Building Products from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Installed Building Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.22.

Shares of IBP stock traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.35. The stock had a trading volume of 210,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,106. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average is $64.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.68. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $80.25.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $401.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.40 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Vikas Verma purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.29 per share, for a total transaction of $865,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,940.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $3,779,426.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

