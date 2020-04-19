TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.45 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) will report sales of $3.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty One analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.73 billion and the lowest is $2.99 billion. TechnipFMC reported sales of $2.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $14.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.71 billion to $15.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.06 billion to $18.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TechnipFMC.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.43). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $8.00 to $9.30 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bernstein Bank lowered TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra lowered their target price on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered TechnipFMC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.66.

In other news, Director Olivier Piou purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,870.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 49,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,764,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,207,000 after purchasing an additional 409,097 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth $505,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 47,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 1,129.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTI traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,942,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,494. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechnipFMC (FTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.