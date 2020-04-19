TEMCO (TEMCO) Market Cap Tops $484,707.02

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One TEMCO token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and Cashierest. TEMCO has a market cap of $484,707.02 and $71,155.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TEMCO has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.87 or 0.02739848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00225500 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00050973 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About TEMCO

TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,277,456,055 tokens. TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS

Buying and Selling TEMCO

TEMCO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

