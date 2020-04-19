Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti dropped their target price on Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 24,671 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total transaction of $2,280,093.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Derek G. Amidon sold 4,783 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $430,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,334 shares of company stock worth $9,787,585. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 84,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $160,609,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTEK stock traded up $4.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.10. The company had a trading volume of 318,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,509. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $62.09 and a 52 week high of $99.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.07 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

