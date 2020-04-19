Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.44.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

NYSE TXT traded up $3.02 on Tuesday, hitting $27.75. 2,381,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,250. Textron has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.19.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Textron will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Textron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Textron by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Textron by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Textron by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Textron by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

