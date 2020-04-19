TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TFFP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.51. 30,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,088. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36.

In related news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 5,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $26,342.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,333 shares of company stock valued at $54,726.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFFP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

