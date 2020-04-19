Thar Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $108.00 (THAR)

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last week, Thar Token has traded up 60.3% against the US dollar. One Thar Token token can currently be bought for $0.0308 or 0.00000428 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex and Mercatox. Thar Token has a total market cap of $24,177.82 and approximately $108.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000287 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000177 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000113 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Thar Token Token Profile

THAR is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,927 tokens. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thar Token is medium.com/@thartoken . Thar Token’s official website is thartoken.com

Thar Token Token Trading

Thar Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thar Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thar Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

