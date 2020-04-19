The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 1,507,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Shares of ENSG stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $37.25. The company had a trading volume of 445,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,094. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $63.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $560.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.48 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.84%. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Nackel sold 3,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,187.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,186 shares of company stock worth $683,863 and sold 3,250 shares worth $164,439. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.