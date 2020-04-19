Thingschain (TIC) Market Capitalization Achieves $17,798.80

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Thingschain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. Thingschain has a market cap of $17,798.80 and approximately $8,413.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00033399 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00046919 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000701 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,155.45 or 0.99701996 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00061928 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Thingschain Token Profile

TIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

