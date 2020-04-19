Trident Group (TRDT) Price Down 50% Over Last 7 Days

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded up 97.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Trident Group token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange. Trident Group has a market capitalization of $1,755.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Trident Group has traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.87 or 0.02739848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00225500 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00050973 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Trident Group Token Profile

Trident Group was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io . Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident

Buying and Selling Trident Group

Trident Group can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

