TrueFlip (TFL) Trading Up 48.3% Over Last 7 Days

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 19th. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00006747 BTC on exchanges. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $3,118.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 48.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.83 or 0.02733888 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00226045 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00057362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00050969 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip’s launch date was May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

