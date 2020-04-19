Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,510,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the March 15th total of 6,949,400 shares. Currently, 13.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RARE shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.10.
Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,475. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.16. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.11.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,976.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.
