Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,510,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the March 15th total of 6,949,400 shares. Currently, 13.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RARE shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.10.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,475. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.16. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.11.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.01). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 52.36% and a negative net margin of 388.30%. The business had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,976.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.