Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $61.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ultragenyx witnessed growth in the demand for Crysvita for both children and adults with X-linked hypophosphatemia in the United States. The drug's performance has been impressive so far. The company is also expanding the label of the drug and filed an sBLA for the same for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. The company’s NDA for a potential approval of its third therapy, UX007, in fatty acid oxidation disorders is under review with the FDA. Ultragenyx continues to advance two gene-therapy clinical programs — DTX401 for glycogen storage disease type Ia and DTX301 for ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. However, being a new commercial company with lower revenues, development or regulatory setbacks could result in higher operating expenses and the need for additional capital.”

RARE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.10.

NASDAQ RARE traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.57. 525,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,475. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.16. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.01). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 388.30% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.31 million. Research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,237,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,265,000 after acquiring an additional 865,865 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,892,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 370,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,830,000 after acquiring an additional 225,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,547,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,089,000 after acquiring an additional 211,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 324.9% during the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 261,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

