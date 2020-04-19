United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Standpoint Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th.

UPS traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,824,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,962. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $87.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

