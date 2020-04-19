Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Uniti Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen upgraded Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Uniti Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.11. 4,140,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,845,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.38 million, a PE ratio of 102.10 and a beta of 0.79. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $268.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.78 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.75%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 224,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 25,949 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 712,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

