v.systems One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.54 Million (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, v.systems has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One v.systems coin can currently be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges. v.systems has a market cap of $48.63 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

v.systems Profile

v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 3,888,440,407 coins and its circulating supply is 1,973,581,943 coins. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

v.systems can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

