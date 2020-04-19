ValuEngine Downgrades Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) to Buy

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $31.50 to $18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pluralsight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Pluralsight has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:PS traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.39. 1,111,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,826. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Pluralsight has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pluralsight will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $558,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 36,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $703,478.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,664.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,140 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Pluralsight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pluralsight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pluralsight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Pluralsight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS)

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit