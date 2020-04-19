ValuEngine Downgrades Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) to Buy

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $31.50 to $18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pluralsight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Pluralsight has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:PS traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.39. 1,111,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,826. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Pluralsight has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pluralsight will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $558,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 36,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $703,478.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,664.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,140 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Pluralsight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pluralsight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pluralsight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Pluralsight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

