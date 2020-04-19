ValuEngine Lowers Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) to Sell

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Randolph Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of RNDB traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $8.81. 21,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $48.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.69. Randolph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $18.34.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Randolph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $440,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 48,803 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Randolph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. 33.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

