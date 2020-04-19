ValuEngine Upgrades PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) to Sell

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

PHM has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.26.

NYSE:PHM traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,339,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,744,912. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average of $37.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

