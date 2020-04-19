VeriCoin (VRC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $720.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. VeriCoin has a market cap of $736,813.58 and approximately $720.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, CoinEgg, Livecoin and Bleutrade.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00033632 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00047137 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000694 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,210.38 or 0.99639141 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00062388 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,637,850 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex, Bleutrade, CoinEgg and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

