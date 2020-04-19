Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ArTara Therapeutics Inc. is focused on identifying and optimizing product candidates for patients suffering from rare and specialty diseases. The company’s development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues, as well as rare hepatology/gastrointestinal and metabolic disorders. Its principal program includes TARA-002, is being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. ArTara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Proteon Therapeutics Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

TARA has been the subject of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Verona Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Verona Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

TARA stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.50. 3,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,500. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.74. Verona Pharma has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $42.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Verona Pharma stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Verona Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

