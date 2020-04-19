Vitae Price Hits $1.45 (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Vitae coin can now be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00020040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vitae has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vitae has a market capitalization of $28.14 million and approximately $311,565.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003709 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002758 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

