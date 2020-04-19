Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.60% and a return on equity of 10.90%.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $61.00 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $69.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day moving average is $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Several analysts recently commented on WABC shares. Maxim Group raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In related news, Director Edward B. Sylvester sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $330,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

