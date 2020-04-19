Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $3.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Investors Real Estate Trust Reit.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.86 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 44.58% and a return on equity of 15.70%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IRET shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Compass Point cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,483,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,472,000 after purchasing an additional 127,820 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 73,406 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the fourth quarter worth about $2,943,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 71,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 39,053 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $58.80. The company had a trading volume of 49,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.02. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average of $71.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.27%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

