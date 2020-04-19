Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ONEOK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.86. ONEOK posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ONEOK will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $4.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ONEOK.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

OKE traded up $2.81 on Tuesday, reaching $29.38. 6,378,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,226,448. ONEOK has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $78.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.76. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.73%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

In other news, Chairman John William Gibson acquired 12,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $496,697.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 932,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,455,956.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $461,100.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in ONEOK by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ONEOK by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

