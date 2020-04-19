Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) to Announce $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.95. Selective Insurance Group posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIGI shares. JMP Securities raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,021,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,426,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,770,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,855,000 after acquiring an additional 149,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,015,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,536,000 after acquiring an additional 140,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.12. The company had a trading volume of 334,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,945. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.04.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

