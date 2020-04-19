Zacks: Analysts Expect KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for KVH Industries’ earnings. KVH Industries posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KVH Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KVH Industries.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.89 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 20.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered KVH Industries from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KVH Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 3,509 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $29,054.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,865,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $99,420. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in KVH Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,129,498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in KVH Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,174,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KVH Industries by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,439 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in KVH Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 76,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KVH Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KVHI traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.59. 43,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,695. KVH Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

