Zacks: Analysts Expect PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.87 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) will report $177.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $183.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $174.70 million. PetIQ posted sales of $148.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $808.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $784.50 million to $836.21 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $911.99 million, with estimates ranging from $875.00 million to $975.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.80 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PetIQ has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

In other news, EVP Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $528,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,475. Corporate insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nepsis Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 14.7% during the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 226,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PetIQ stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.36. 262,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.10. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

