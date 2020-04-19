Zacks: Analysts Expect Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $792.91 Million

Equities analysts expect Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) to announce sales of $792.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $878.30 million and the lowest is $752.11 million. Twitter posted sales of $786.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year sales of $3.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $6.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twitter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $242,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,925,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,684 shares of company stock valued at $9,313,417 in the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Twitter by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 73,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWTR stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.70. 20,545,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,550,312. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average is $32.27. Twitter has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $45.85.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twitter (TWTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.