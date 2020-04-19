Zacks: Analysts Expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) to Announce -$0.93 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Brokerages predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) will post ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.11) and the highest is ($0.84). Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($2.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.10). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,568.21% and a negative return on equity of 209.32%. The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 674,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,051. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $63.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. bought 12,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $52,167.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,888.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 15,952 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 33,647 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,173,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit