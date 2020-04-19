Zacks: Analysts Expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) to Announce -$0.93 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) will post ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.11) and the highest is ($0.84). Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($2.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.10). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,568.21% and a negative return on equity of 209.32%. The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 674,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,051. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $63.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. bought 12,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $52,167.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,888.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 15,952 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 33,647 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,173,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.