Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Analysts expect that Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aphria will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aphria.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $144.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.74 million. Aphria had a net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Aphria from $9.30 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aphria in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Aphria from $4.50 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.30 price objective on shares of Aphria in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Aphria has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.61.

Aphria stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,948,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,793. The firm has a market cap of $954.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39. Aphria has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $8.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aphria in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Aphria by 14.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aphria by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

