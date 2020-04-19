Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. KB Home posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KBH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of KB Home from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.72.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,226 shares in the company, valued at $42,841,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 491.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in KB Home by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB Home stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,446,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,958. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. KB Home has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $40.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

