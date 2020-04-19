Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for KEMET’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.31. KEMET posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that KEMET will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow KEMET.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.43 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

KEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE KEM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.63. 661,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,980. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. KEMET has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.85.

In other KEMET news, Director Robert G. Paul sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $156,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,278.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEM. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in KEMET during the fourth quarter valued at $82,155,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KEMET during the fourth quarter valued at $77,793,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KEMET during the fourth quarter valued at $47,197,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in KEMET by 2,147.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,501,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,623,000 after buying an additional 1,434,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in KEMET by 4,896.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,432,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after buying an additional 1,403,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

