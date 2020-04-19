Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to announce sales of $113.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $131.59 million. Penn Virginia reported sales of $105.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full-year sales of $426.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $322.00 million to $531.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $297.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Penn Virginia.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.83. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PVAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Northland Securities cut shares of Penn Virginia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.58.

In other news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 100,617 shares of Penn Virginia stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $2,067,679.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 22,820 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 26,450 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PVAC traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $4.00. 1,239,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,143. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44. Penn Virginia has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $59.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn Virginia (PVAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.