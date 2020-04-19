Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $427.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) will post $427.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $424.40 million and the highest is $430.18 million. TTEC reported sales of $394.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TTEC.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. TTEC had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $461.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.18 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on TTEC in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on TTEC in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TTEC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 18,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,622,000 after acquiring an additional 30,212 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 17,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.06. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. TTEC’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTEC (TTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.